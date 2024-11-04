VIDEO: Gwalior Youth Assaults Neighbour, His Wife For Refusing Him Money To Buy Booze On Diwali Night; CCTV Clip Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, along with his friends, attacked his neighbour for refusing him money to buy alcohol in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened on Diwali night when the accused youths created a ruckus on the street, assaulted his family and vandalised the vehicles.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the area and is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, the group can be seen storming into Mintu’s house, where they verbally threatened and assaulted his wife. Stepping outside, they hurled stones at his car and bike, causing serious damage before fleeing with further threats.

According to the information, Pawan Parashar and his son Mintu, also known as Ankit Parashar, live in the Lohagarh area of Janakganj police station jurisdiction in the city.

On Diwali, a history-sheeter named Rihan, also known as Hanumat Gurjar, asked Mintu for money to buy alcohol. When Mintu refused, Rihan threatened him and left.

Later that night, Rihan returned with his associates Mir, Anand Kushwaha, and Ayush Khan, forcibly entered Mintu's home, and verbally abused and assaulted his wife. Standing outside afterward, they threw stones and severely damaged Mintu’s car by hitting it with stones.

After the video surfaced, police identified the attackers and registered a case.

Known for previous offenses, Rihan has over a dozen criminal cases against him and was barred from the area in 2022. Police are now searching for him and his associates to take legal action.