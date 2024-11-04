 VIDEO: Gwalior Youth Assaults Neighbour, His Wife For Refusing Him Money To Buy Booze On Diwali Night; CCTV Clip Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Gwalior Youth Assaults Neighbour, His Wife For Refusing Him Money To Buy Booze On Diwali Night; CCTV Clip Viral

VIDEO: Gwalior Youth Assaults Neighbour, His Wife For Refusing Him Money To Buy Booze On Diwali Night; CCTV Clip Viral

In the video, the group can be seen storming into Mintu’s house, where they verbally threatened and assaulted his wife.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, along with his friends, attacked his neighbour for refusing him money to buy alcohol in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident happened on Diwali night when the accused youths created a ruckus on the street, assaulted his family and vandalised the vehicles.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the area and is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video, the group can be seen storming into Mintu’s house, where they verbally threatened and assaulted his wife. Stepping outside, they hurled stones at his car and bike, causing serious damage before fleeing with further threats.

Watch the video below :-

FPJ Shorts
Future Of Workspaces In Mumbai: The Rise Of Co-working And Business Hubs To Address City's Space Crunch
Future Of Workspaces In Mumbai: The Rise Of Co-working And Business Hubs To Address City's Space Crunch
Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New
Maruti Suzuki Opens Pre-Bookings for All-New Dzire: Here’s What’s New
Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan Amrit'
Video: Devotees At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple Confuse Water Dripping Off AC Outlet With 'Charan Amrit'
'Not Portfolio, But Potential': Corporate Executive Says Quality Is What Matters
'Not Portfolio, But Potential': Corporate Executive Says Quality Is What Matters
Read Also
Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...
article-image

According to the information, Pawan Parashar and his son Mintu, also known as Ankit Parashar, live in the Lohagarh area of Janakganj police station jurisdiction in the city.

On Diwali, a history-sheeter named Rihan, also known as Hanumat Gurjar, asked Mintu for money to buy alcohol. When Mintu refused, Rihan threatened him and left.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Customer Brutally Beats Saree Shopkeeper For Calling Him ‘Uncle’; Video Viral
article-image

Later that night, Rihan returned with his associates Mir, Anand Kushwaha, and Ayush Khan, forcibly entered Mintu's home, and verbally abused and assaulted his wife. Standing outside afterward, they threw stones and severely damaged Mintu’s car by hitting it with stones.

After the video surfaced, police identified the attackers and registered a case.

Known for previous offenses, Rihan has over a dozen criminal cases against him and was barred from the area in 2022. Police are now searching for him and his associates to take legal action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Gwalior Youth Assaults Neighbour, His Wife For Refusing Him Money To Buy Booze On Diwali...

VIDEO: Gwalior Youth Assaults Neighbour, His Wife For Refusing Him Money To Buy Booze On Diwali...

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended After Death Of 10 Elephants

2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended After Death Of 10 Elephants

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months