Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway; 1 Critical

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people lost their lives and one was critically injured when a speeding car hit in Sehore on Monday.

The incident occurred near Saikada Khedi on the Bhopal-Indore Highway when three friends were out for a morning jog. The victims included a retired army officer and a medical store owner. Another retired army officer was injured in the incident.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when three young men from Sagar were driving toward Indore. Sehore station in-charge Manoj Malviya reported that the driver appeared to have dozed off, causing the car to veer off the road and strike the walkers. The car then overturned after the collision.

Police detained the car’s occupants for questioning, and the driver confirmed he had fallen asleep, leading to the crash. The injured were taken to a hospital in Bhopal, where unfortunately, two victims died en route. The third individual remains in critical condition at a private hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Govind (50), a retired army officer from Dhamanda village, and Mukesh Verma (45), a medical store owner from Gudbhela. The injured individual, Anil, also a retired army officer, resides in Sehore.

Police Superintendent Deepak Shukla stated that an investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings.