 Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway; 1 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRetd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway; 1 Critical

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway; 1 Critical

The victims included a retired army officer and a medical store owner. Another retired army officer was injured in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people lost their lives and one was critically injured when a speeding car hit in Sehore on Monday.

The incident occurred near Saikada Khedi on the Bhopal-Indore Highway when three friends were out for a morning jog. The victims included a retired army officer and a medical store owner. Another retired army officer was injured in the incident.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Customer Brutally Beats Saree Shopkeeper For Calling Him ‘Uncle’; Video Viral
article-image

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when three young men from Sagar were driving toward Indore. Sehore station in-charge Manoj Malviya reported that the driver appeared to have dozed off, causing the car to veer off the road and strike the walkers. The car then overturned after the collision.

Police detained the car’s occupants for questioning, and the driver confirmed he had fallen asleep, leading to the crash. The injured were taken to a hospital in Bhopal, where unfortunately, two victims died en route. The third individual remains in critical condition at a private hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Booked For Negligence After 6-Year-Old Drowns In Open Water Tank In Vashi Garden
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Booked For Negligence After 6-Year-Old Drowns In Open Water Tank In Vashi Garden
Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert
'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts
'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Two Friends Attacked With Knives During Late Night Stroll To Buy Cigarettes
article-image

The deceased have been identified as Govind (50), a retired army officer from Dhamanda village, and Mukesh Verma (45), a medical store owner from Gudbhela. The injured individual, Anil, also a retired army officer, resides in Sehore.

Police Superintendent Deepak Shukla stated that an investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...

Retd Army Officer Among 2 Dead As Speeding Car Hits Three Morning Joggers On Bhopal-Indore Highway;...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project

2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended After Death Of 10 Elephants

2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended After Death Of 10 Elephants

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected

Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected