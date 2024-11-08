 VIDEO: 'Baccho Ko Latka Ke Baithaya Hai' MP Cop Reprimands Auto Rickshaw Driver For Overloading Vehicle, Stuffing Women & Children At Back
He also imposed a fine of Rs. 500 on the driver.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: ‘Tere Pas Akal Nahi Hai?....’Chhatarpur Traffic Police Reprimands Auto Rickshaw Driver For Overloading Vehicle, Stuffing Women & Children At Backside Without Stopper | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of an alert cop-- reprimanding an auto rickshaw driver for overloading his vehicle, has gone viral on social media. The video surfaced on Friday and is said to be from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. 

In the video, it can be seen how the traffic police officer Vrihaspati Saket stopped the auto rickshaw and made the driver step out of his vehicle. The cop reprimanded the driver and took him to the backside of the vehicle where women and children were ‘stuffed’ at a risk of falling down, with the stopper left open.

Seeing this, officer Saket hit the auto rickshaw driver and said, ‘Tere pass akal hai ki nahi? Bacchon ko latka ke baitha hai? Bacche gir jayenge! (Do you have brains? You have stuffed the children behind without a stopper? What if they fall down?).

Watch the video here:-

Fine of Rs. 500 imposed

The responsible cop made sure the driver make the children and women sit properly inside the auto and not at the back. He also imposed a fine of Rs. 500 on the driver. 

The women sitting at the back side with the stopper opened also received scolding from the cop for putting their own children’s life at risk. They were made to step out of and sit safely inside the auto.

