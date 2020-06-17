Unreliable neighbour China never honours any treaty, bold action required, say retd army officials

China has never honoured our borders or any treaty and always tried to transgress on our land. They were successful in taking Aksai Chin area now they are moving ahead and want more land. Brig Vinayak explains it with example, It happened in 1967 at Nathu La and Cho La. ‘Chinese forces adopted the same tactics and started digging trenches near Nathu La but Lieutenant General Sagat Singh was a tough man and did not allow them to do with force. He also erected barbed wire fence to demarcate the boundary,’ said Vinayak.

Forces at other points near Nathu La were asked to retreat but Sagat Singh refused to do so and stuck to his territory. This is how Nathu La is still remains with India, he said.

‘Former defence minister George Fernandes had said that China was enemy number one but he was ridiculed then. Now, I guess India should know who is India’s bigger enemy,’ he added.

Retd Lt Gen Milan Naidu, former Vice Chief of Army Staff and 14 Corps Commander maintains a different view. “We should trust our forces. I feel they are doing their best. Diplomats, politicians and bureaucrats should also do their duty and the matter would be resolved,” said Lt Gen Naidu. War in this situation will not be good for any nation, he added.