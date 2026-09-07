Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stops Convoy, Helps Injured Accident Victim On Bhopal-Mandideep Road | VIDEO

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Stops Convoy To Help Accident Victim On The Way To Mandideep | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopping his convoy and arranging immediate medical assistance for an injured accident victim in Madhya Pradesh surfaced on social media on Monday. The video showed Minister Chouhan moving on the road, deeply concerned, while the accident victim was being shifted to the hospital. The minister was seen personally monitoring the arrangements and ensuring that the injured person received medical assistance.

According to information, Chouhan witnessed the accident while he was travelling from Bhopal to Mandideep to attend an event. After noticing the incident on the way, he immediately stopped his convoy, stepped out of his vehicle and rushed to assist the injured person. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's humanitarian gesture won hearts of the residents and netizens.

WATCH Video: Shivraj Singh Chouhan helps accident victim

The video shows Chouhan, who is popularly known as ‘Mama’ in Madhya Pradesh, deeply concerned and instructing citizens to help the injured. The clip also showed Chouhan interacting with people present at the accident spot and instructing them to assist the victim. He was seen coordinating with those around him while medical assistance was arranged.

The minister was also heard asking citizens whether any phone number had been found from the injured person. “Inka number hai kya koi? Phone number hai?” (Did you find a phone number?) he asked.

The video of Shivraj Singh Chouhan helping an accident victim has drawn attention on social media, with people sharing clips of the minister’s response after witnessing the incident. Chouhan was seen personally monitoring the arrangements until the injured person was taken for medical treatment.

The incident occurred while the minister was travelling for an official engagement, according to information available with the video.

‘Mama’ remains most cherished politician in MP

Chouhan has maintained a strong public connect in Madhya Pradesh during his long political career. The term ‘Mama’, meaning maternal uncle, reflects the affection with which many people in the state refer to him, particularly in connection with his outreach programmes and his image as a leader accessible to the public.