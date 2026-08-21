Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ex-Congress CM Digvijay Singh Caught Spending ‘Kuch Pal Rajneeti Se Hatke’ On Bhopal-Delhi Flight; VIDEO Goes Viral

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Congress CM Digvijay Singh Spend ‘Kuch Pal Rajneeti Se Hatke’ On Bhopal-Delhi Flight; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing veteran leaders of two rival political parties engaging in a brief conversation aboard a flight went viral on social media on Friday.

The video features Union Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who were travelling from Bhopal to Delhi on the same flight.

After spotting each other, the two leaders left their respective seats and engaged in a cordial conversation.

Passengers found the unexpected friendly interaction between the two political rivals interesting and recorded the moment before sharing it on social media.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Chouhan and Singh can be seen standing in the aisle while other passengers remain seated. Both leaders appear to be smiling and engaged in a light-hearted conversation.

Although Chouhan’s face is not visible, Digvijaya Singh can be seen laughing and affectionately patting him on the shoulder.

‘Kuch Pal Rajneeti Se Hatke’

The video attracted considerable attention from netizens, with one user commenting, “Kuch pal rajneeti se hatke…” (A few moments away from politics).

Social media users were impressed to see the two senior leaders from rival political parties maintaining cordial and friendly relations beyond politics.

Fun Fact: Both Leaders Served As MP Chief Ministers

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Born on March 5, 1959, Shivraj Singh Chouhan served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2005 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2023. He represented Budhni in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 2006 to 2024, having earlier represented the constituency from 1990 to 1991.

Former CM Digvijaya Singh

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh served two consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, from 1993 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2003. Before becoming chief minister, he served as a minister in Arjun Singh’s cabinet between 1980 and 1984.