'UCC Should Unite Society, Not Create Bitterness,' Says Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented in a manner that unites society and does not create divisions.

Speaking to reporters, Singh also commented on the Animal Husbandry Department controversy, his proposed padyatra, the Ram Mandir donation row, and the ongoing SIT investigation.

"The Congress party's stance on the issue of UCC is very clear. They (the government) must not forget that it was made a part of the Constitution when the Congress party was in power. Therefore, the Uniform Civil Code should be utilised in a manner that unites society; it must not create bitterness," he said.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On UCC, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, “The Congress party's stance on the UCC is very clear…the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in a manner that fosters social unity; it should not give rise to any kind of bitterness within… pic.twitter.com/FkOHIqi5Dq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 16, 2026

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Animal Husbandry Department, the Congress leader alleged that the removal of former minister Lakhan Patel established that corruption had taken place.

"The removal of Lakhan Patel from the Animal Husbandry Department proves that corruption has taken place. It has been established that there is corruption," he said.

On his proposed padyatra and the Ram Mandir donation dispute, Singh said Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary's remarks on the march were justified and urged people opposed to the alleged theft of donations to join the movement.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "The Congress party's stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is very clear. We should also not forget that it was incorporated into the Constitution when the Congress was in power. Therefore, the Uniform Civil Code… pic.twitter.com/KzEjG4Ddi6 — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

"What party in-charge Harish Choudhary said regarding my padyatra is correct; he said nothing wrong. If individuals from all sections of society are against the theft of donations, and if their mindset is opposed to how these donation thieves are being protected, they should actively participate and join the movement," he said.

"Regarding the Ram Mandir row, I have already said everything I needed to say on the matter," he added.

On the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe involving Champat Rai, he said the investigating agency should record the statements of everyone who has publicly made allegations.

"Regarding Champat Rai's post, I only want to say that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) must record the statements of all those individuals who have openly given statements against him," he said.