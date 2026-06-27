Congress' Digvijaya Singh Slams RSS, VHP In Ujjain; Claims Irregularities In Ram Temple Donations-- VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, accusing them of focusing on land and control of religious institutions instead on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Singh claimed that the RSS and VHP became active in the Ram Mandir movement for political gain.

He alleged that VHP leader Champat Rai has links with the RSS rather than religious organisations. Singh also accused him of corruption and claimed that donations collected for the Ram Temple were not properly accounted for.

He said around 12.5 crore people donated for the Ram Temple and claimed that he had also donated twice but never received details of how the money was used. He also alleged that several devotees, including Uddhav Thackeray, did not receive donation receipts.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the Ram Mandir donation row, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh says, "First of all, this alleged looting is happening under the aegis of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and it is not something new; it has been going on since 1992. Since the day L.K.… pic.twitter.com/l7w5m9Io5K — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2026

Singh further alleged that there were irregularities in the handling of temple donations, including cash, jewellery and funds received from abroad. He claimed that an SIT report had raised several issues and accused the authorities of not registering an FIR despite the allegations. He held Narendra Modi responsible, alleging that no action was taken despite knowledge of the matter.

Targeting the BJP leadership in Madhya Pradesh, Singh claimed that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should remain alert, saying officials could damage the government's image through corruption.

He also alleged that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had scrutinised all files related to him but found no wrongdoing.

Singh also alleged that the RSS and VHP have taken control of the Mahakaleshwar Temple and its land. He claimed he had opposed the decision to allot temple land to the RSS since the tenure of former Chief Minister Sundarlal Patwa.

The BJP, RSS and VHP have not responded to these allegations.