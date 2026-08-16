‘Aapko Public Yaad Karti Hai Mama…’ Commuters Greet Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan During Unexpected Meet-Up In Traffic In Bhopal | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan receiving a warm welcome from residents of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal surfaced on social media on Sunday.

The video shows Chouhan, popularly cherished as ‘Mama’ in the state, travelling in a white car with the window rolled down. As residents spotted him, several greeted him and urged him to ‘come back,’ while moving on their respective vehicles.

As the video progresses, the Minister is seen asking the residents about their well-being. On realising that it was ‘Mama’ himself, a couple on a scooter appeared delighted.

‘We need you back, Mama’

As the woman greeted him with ‘Jai Jinendra’ and folded hands, the man said, “Aapka Bhopal mein swagat hai, bade dinon mein darshan huye... (You are most welcome in Bhopal. We got to see you after so long).”

Chouhan then blessed the man by placing his hand on his head and greeted the woman back with ‘Jai Jinendra’.

The woman later told the Minister that the citizen needed him back in the state, saying, “Aapki bahut zaroorat hai humein... (We need you badly).”

‘Mummy misses you a lot’

Another resident on a scooter reiterated that his mother, being Mama’s ladli behna, missed Chouhan and said, “Aapko bahut yaad karti hai mummy, sir... (Sir, mummy really misses you).”

‘You’ll have to return’

The camera then turns towards three youths on a motorcycle who urge Chouhan to ‘come back’.

They said, “Mama, aapko wapas aana padega. Gen Z bol rahi hai, Gen Z... (Mama, you’ll have to return. It’s Gen Z’s demand).”

‘Be our CM’

A middle-aged man even asked Chouhan to become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh again. He said, “Hamare CM ban jao aap... (Be our CM).”

The video, capturing residents warmly interacting with the former Chief Minister, a rare moment, has gone viral on social media and drawn several comments.