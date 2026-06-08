Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: BRICS To Discuss Food Security And Sustainable Agriculture | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that global discussions on sustainable agriculture, climate resilience and food security to shape future strategies would be held at the BRICS (Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability) meeting to be held in Indore from June 9-13. India is hosting the BRICS convention.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chouhan said, “580 million farmers in BRICS countries are small and marginal.

Hence, special focus will be on addressing the concerns of small and marginal farmers who face challenges, including inadequate market access.

The partner countries of BRICS will also share their experiences in the agriculture sector.” Special emphasis will also be laid on women and youth engaged in agriculture.

The participating BRICS nations will issue a joint declaration at the end of the summit.

Contingency plan on El Nino's impact

In view of the El Nino challenge, a contingency plan is being prepared for India. There is a likelihood that parts of Central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, will be affected.

At least 197 districts across the country have been identified as likely to be affected, and a contingency plan has been prepared for them.

The Agriculture Ministry will assist farmers in mitigating the threat posed by El Niño. One nodal officer has been appointed for every state to provide necessary assistance.

Cereals wasted

According to Chouhan, up to 100 crore tons of cereals go waste from crop harvesting to the storage stage. Prepared food wastage is 8% to 10% due to the greenhouse effect. This has to be controlled.