 Special Public Awareness Campaign In Bhopal For International Level Crossing Awareness Day
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Special Public Awareness Campaign In Bhopal For International Level Crossing Awareness Day

West Central Railway's Bhopal Division has launched a week-long awareness campaign from June 6 to 12 to promote safety at railway level crossings. On the first day, an awareness program was held at Kumbhraj, where road users were educated about safety rules and given pamphlets. The campaign also includes public announcements, street plays and cultural programs to encourage safe crossing practices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Special Public Awareness Campaign In Bhopal For International Level Crossing Awareness Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prioritising rail safety, a special public awareness campaign is being conducted across the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway from June 6 to June 12, 2026, as part of International Level Crossing Awareness Day.

On June 6, 2026—the first day of the International Level Crossing Awareness Day campaign—a special awareness program was held at Level Crossing Gate No. 91 B-2, located in the Kumbhraj station yard. During the event, Traffic Inspector Halim Khan and Station Manager Gajvi Vairba provided detailed information to road users regarding level crossing safety. Fifty road users were sensitized to safety rules, and safety pamphlets were distributed.

People were advised not to cross closed level crossing gates, to look in both directions before crossing, and to strictly follow traffic rules. They were also cautioned that even a moment of carelessness could lead to a serious accident.

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As part of the campaign, safety messages were broadcast via public address systems at railway stations and level crossing gates. Additionally, artists from the Divisional Cultural Academy spread awareness through street plays and cultural programs at selected level crossing gates.

The railway administration appealed to all road users to adhere to the prescribed safety rules at level crossings, refrain from attempting to cross closed gates, and cooperate in ensuring their own safety and that of others.

Accidents at level crossings can be effectively prevented only through public participation and awareness.

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