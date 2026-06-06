Madhya Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Candidates To Hold Huge Protest Over Vacancy Shortage In Bhopal On June 15

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Candidates applying for Madhya Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2025 for Class-2 (Secondary Teacher) and Class-3 (Primary Teacher) posts will hold a large protest and sit-in demonstration in Bhopal on June 15.

The protest will be held to demand an increase in the number of vacancies.

The aspirants said that thousands of candidates from across the state are expected to take part in the protest. They claim that the number of posts announced in both recruitment drives is too low, leaving many eligible and qualified candidates without selection opportunities.

According to the candidates, they have been raising this issue for several months.

Between November 2025 and May 2026, they organised protests, hunger strikes, submitted memorandums, shaved their heads, and even burned copies of mark sheets to press their demands. However, they say no concrete decision has been taken by the government so far.

The aspirants also pointed out that thousands of teacher posts are lying vacant in the state. They cited figures presented in the Assembly, which reportedly show that around 1.15 lakh teacher posts are vacant in the School Education Department. They said many schools are operating with only one or two teachers despite the shortage.

The Demands

Their main demands include increasing secondary teacher recruitment vacancies by at least 10,000 posts, raising primary teacher vacancies to 25,000 posts, and starting a separate recruitment process for special educator posts.

The candidates have warned that if a positive decision is not taken soon, the June 15 protest could become a larger and indefinite movement.