BJP's Madhya Pradesh Candidates Tarun Chugh & Rajneesh Agarwal File Nominations For Rajya Sabha Polls-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Madhya Pradesh candidates Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agarwal filed nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha elections for three seats from Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held on June 18. Two of the seats are currently held by the BJP, while one seat belongs to the Congress.

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Rajnish Agrawal reaches party office ahead of filing nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.#MadhyaPradeshNews #RajyaSabhaElections



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FLZ2l9ckuH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026

About The Candidates

Tarun Chugh is a senior BJP leader and currently serves as the party’s National General Secretary. He has handled several key organisational responsibilities in different states and Union Territories.

Rajneesh Agarwal is known as a long-time party worker and strategist who has been associated with the BJP and its affiliated organisations for many years.

Speaking after filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidate Rajneesh Agarwal said his candidature was a responsibility assigned by the party. He said the BJP had entrusted him with different roles over the years and has now directed him to contest the Rajya Sabha election. Agarwal said he would carry out the responsibility with dedication and work in accordance with the party's expectations if elected to the Upper House of Parliament.

Watch the video below :

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Rajneesh Agarwal says, "It is the party’s order. The party has assigned different responsibilities, and it has directed that I should file my Rajya Sabha nomination and take on the responsibility in the Rajya Sabha. I will… pic.twitter.com/6bM5zKGaes — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2026

Tarun Chugh expressed gratitude to the party leadership for reposing faith in him. Chugh thanked the BJP's national and Madhya Pradesh leadership for their support and blessings, saying he was honoured by the opportunity and would work with commitment to fulfill the responsibility entrusted to him by the party.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Tarun Chugh says, "...Many thanks to the party's national leadership and Madhya Pradesh leadership, who have given such abundant blessings..." pic.twitter.com/hf7qn9weY3 — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2026

With around 165 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the BJP has enough numbers to comfortably win two Rajya Sabha seats. The Congress, which has nominated Meenakshi Natarajan, is expected to retain the remaining seat.

A candidate requires 58 votes to win a Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. Based on the current strength in the Assembly, the BJP is well placed to secure the election of both its candidates.

The filing of nominations has now set the stage for the June 18 contest, with political attention focused on whether the election remains a straightforward 2-1 result in favour of the BJP and Congress or throws up any surprises during voting.