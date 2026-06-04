Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Calls For The Constitution Of SAAC On Lines Of NAAC

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Calls For The Constitution Of SAAC on the Lines Of NAAC | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked the Higher Education department to constitute a State Assessment and Accreditation Council (SAAC) along the lines of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

He was reviewing the Higher Education department at Mantralaya on Thursday. Talking about colleges situated in densely populated areas, he said that with the rise in student numbers, shifts could be arranged for morning and evening sessions. If needed, colleges could also operate from the buildings of Sandipni Schools.

He instructed higher education officers to focus more on job-oriented courses, as the upcoming year will be celebrated as Yuva Varsh in the state. He said other departments, along with the Higher Education department, should prepare new programmes catering to the interests of youth. He specifically asked for an increase in the quality of PM Shri Colleges.

He said various steps should be taken to enhance quality education, including counselling arrangements for 12th pass-out students. He also directed that Chhindwara s Raja Shankar Shah University include more relevant subjects in the syllabus. The state government will provide necessary financial support.

Courses such as food processing, architecture and agricultural sciences should be introduced. He emphasised that the operation of colleges should be properly managed.

Higher education officers informed him that the department is using information technology optimally. The ancient Indian knowledge system is being incorporated into various courses. A detailed presentation was given on the achievements of the department.