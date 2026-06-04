18-Year-Old Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bhopal; Mother Alleges Murder, Questions Police Probe |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Twisha Sharma, another suspicious case of suicide was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where a 18-year-old Khyati Jain died under mysterious circumstances.

According to information, the case pertains to Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden police jurisdiction and the deceased was identified as 18-year-old Khyati Jain.

Mother alleges murder

Nearly a month after her death, her mother has alleged that it was a case of murder and accused police of failing to conduct a proper investigation.

According to the mother Varsha Jain, Khyati died on May 11 at her residence in Bhopal. Since then, she had submitted several complaints, from the local police station to the Police Commissioner, demanding an FIR and a thorough probe into the case.

Varsha claimed that the circumstances surrounding her daughter's death point towards murder rather than suicide.

Mother suspects Khyati’s boyfriend

She alleged that police have repeatedly asked her to wait for the viscera report and have not yet recorded the statement of Khyati's boyfriend, Tanish Chandravanshi, who was reportedly present around the time of the incident.

According to the post-mortem report, Khyati had not eaten for nearly 24 hours before her death.

Two cut marks were also found on her left wrist. The report stated that the body was around 24 hours old at the time of examination.

Varsha said she was away in Sonkatch for a job interview on the day of the incident. She alleged that Tanish, who was upset because she opposed his relationship with Khyati, was responsible for her daughter's death.

Boyfriend informed police and mother

The mother claimed that Tanish was the first person to inform both the police and her about Khyati's death.

She alleged that he had visited the house, remained there for nearly three hours, left, and later returned before reporting the alleged suicide.

Khyati had completed Class 12 and was preparing for competitive examinations. She had been living with her mother in Bhopal for the past two years.

Meanwhile, Ashoka Garden police are currently investigating the case as a suspected suicide.

Police officials have not publicly responded to the allegations made by the victim's mother.