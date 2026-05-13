31-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Ends Life In Bhopal, Family Accuses Husband, In-Laws Of Mental Harassment |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman allegedly ended her life in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal. After the incident, her maternal family accused her husband and in-laws of mental harassment and pressure.

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Sharma about a year ago. Her brother, Harshit Sharma, is a Major in the Indian Army.

According to her brother, Twisha had called him on Tuesday night and said that her husband had been harassing her for the past eight days and insulting her over small issues.

He said she sounded very disturbed and wanted to leave Bhopal and return to her parental home.

The family claimed she had even booked a ticket to Noida, but before she could leave, they received news of her death.

Family members alleged that soon after the call, Twisha’s mother-in-law informed them that she had died by hanging at home. The family then rushed to Bhopal.

Her brother further alleged that things were normal in the beginning of the marriage, but changed after Twisha left her job. He claimed she was taunted and called ‘useless,’ and was also insulted over her upbringing.

The family said that continuous humiliation and mental pressure pushed her into depression.

Another issue that emerged was related to her unplanned pregnancy in March. According to her brother, Twisha was not ready for a child, but her in-laws were pressuring her.

He also alleged that her husband taunted her over this and even questioned the child’s paternity, which deeply affected her.

The family has also alleged that she faced physical abuse after marriage. However, police said no suicide note has been found so far.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further details will be clear after forensic reports.

Police said they are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or if harassment or other factors were involved, and action will be taken based on evidence and statements.