24-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Bhopal; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman died by suicide after hanging herself on Wednesday night under the Shahjahanabad police station limits. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the deceased, Asha Sanwle, wife of Lalu Sanwle, resided in Bajpai Nagar and worked as a domestic help. She had been married for six years and is survived by two young daughters.

Arjun Kaithil, the father of the woman, made serious allegations against his son-in-law. Kaithil claimed that Lalu Sanwle was addicted to alcohol and frequently harassed his daughter over dowry demands. He also alleged that the suspect used to take away her earnings and spend the money on liquor.

Family members said that Sanwle had returned to her parental home two days before the incident following a dispute. However, her husband later convinced her to return. The very next day, the family received information from the husband that she had died by suicide.

Kaithil has raised suspicion over the circumstances of her death and has demanded a thorough investigation to bring out the truth. Police officials said that prima facie the case appears to be a suicide. However, further action will depend on the post-mortem report.