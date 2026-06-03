Twisha Sharma Death Case: Ex-Judge Adjusts To Life Behind Bars, Son Struggles With Anxiety | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Retired district judge Giribala Singh remained calm and cooperative on her first day in Bhopal Central Jail after being sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case.

Jail officials said Singh interacted politely with prison staff, followed jail procedures without objection and appeared mentally and physically fit.

According to jail authorities, Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh were lodged separately due to security concerns and the sensitive nature of the case.

After arriving at the jail on Tuesday evening following the completion of CBI remand, both were provided standard prison facilities and meals available to undertrial inmates.

Officials said Giribala slept comfortably and adapted to the prison routine without difficulty. She reportedly inquired about the jail's daily schedule and assured staff that she had no medical issues or special requirements.

Both of them were served regular meals including roti with kadhi-pakoda on Tuesday evening and salted porridge with tea for breakfast on Wednesday.

Jail authorities said neither of them sought any special privileges, though Giribala requested access to clean drinking water. Speaking to jail officials, she expressed faith in the judiciary.

Samarth Singh, however, appeared more anxious during the initial hours in custody and reportedly struggled to sleep.

Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhagre said both accused have been provided facilities as per prison rules.

Giribala Singh has been lodged in the women's medical wing and assigned inmate number 71, while Samarth Singh has been placed in Block B of Barrack No. 4 and assigned inmate number 1782.

The mother and son were sent to judicial custody after a court remanded them to jail in connection with the death of actress-model Twisha Sharma, a case currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).