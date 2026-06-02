Chief Minister Mohan Yadav: Check Dry Water Sources, Ensure Smooth Nal Jal Scheme Operation In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said there should be no shortcoming in the supply of drinking water in the state. In view of the summer season, water supply arrangements should be monitored closely.

He directed officials to identify dry drinking water sources and ensure that the Nal Jal Scheme operates without any disruption. He was reviewing the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

He asked officials to make alternative water arrangements in areas facing shortages. The PHE Department should not rely solely on tube wells, as constructing ponds would provide multiple benefits.

Such measures would not only help recharge groundwater but also enhance water-holding capacity. Villages and panchayats that have operated the Nal Jal Scheme efficiently should be felicitated.

He instructed officials to coordinate with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry for water supply arrangements and infrastructure development. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state is expected to receive Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has approved the proposal in this regard. The Chief Minister said a mechanism should be developed to ensure the Nal Jal Scheme operates smoothly.

The PHE Department should organise awareness programmes at the district and state levels to felicitate individuals contributing to the initiative. Minister Sampatiya Uikey said Madhya Pradesh is the first state to enact a law to prevent incidents of children falling into borewells.

Principal Secretary, PHE, Manish Singh, said more than 1.11 crore families are receiving tap water connections.