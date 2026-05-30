Cyber Fraud Victims Lose Over Rs 7.6 Lakh In Separate Incidents In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber criminals continue to target people through fear tactics, fake service calls and phone-hacking scams, cheating victims of more than Rs 7.6 lakh in separate incidents reported across the city.

In one case, Sonu Pandit was allegedly duped of ?1 lakh after receiving a call from a person claiming to be a Police officer.

The caller accused him of watching pornographic content on his mobile phone and threatened him with arrest. Frightened by the threats, Pandit transferred the money.

After realising he had been cheated, he lodged a complaint on the cyber crime portal. A case has now been registered at Bag Sewania Police Station.

In another incident in the same area, Ravinder Singh lost Rs 2.96 lakh after cyber fraudsters contacted him on the pretext of updating his father's insurance policy and gained access to his account.

Police also registered a complaint from Nandkishor Goyal, who alleged that fraudsters hacked his phone on May 26 and withdrew Rs 1.70 lakh from his bank account. Separately, a retired colonel from Bawadia Kalan was duped of Rs 1.96 lakh by scammers posing as electricity department officials who threatened to disconnect his power supply over an allegedly unpaid bill.