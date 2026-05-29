Census 2027 Phase I House Listing Completed Within Bhopal Municipal Limits | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of India's Census 2027, involving house listing and housing enumeration, has been successfully completed within Bhopal municipal limits.

A team of observers from the Office of the Registrar General of India, New Delhi, on Friday inspected the quality of the survey work across multiple enumeration blocks and found no discrepancies in the process.

The inspection team, comprising Senior Research Officer Varinder Kaur and Statistical Investigator Amarjeet Kumar, visited Shiv Nagar, Green Meadows Colony and Valmiki Mandir area in Vikas Nagar.

The observers also discussed field-level challenges with census staff and expressed satisfaction with the quality of work carried out.

BMC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer Sanskriti Jain commended the efforts of enumerators and other officials for completing the task efficiently.

Jain said the team from New Delhi visited several houses in Zones 12 and 7. The observers interacted with residents on census-related questions and reviewed layout maps prepared by the enumerators.