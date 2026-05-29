Tension Grips Gunga After Alleged Banned Cattle Slaughter, 2 Held In Bhopal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Dhamarra village under Gunga police station limits late Thursday night after reports of alleged beef recovery spread, triggering protests by members of Hindu organisations.

According to reports, the situation became tense after purported video involving two brothers, Daud and Javed, went viral on social media. The video allegedly contained conversation of banned cattle slaughter, prompting angry residents and activists to gather in large numbers and march towards the accused persons' residence.

Senior police officials and police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the crowd under control before the situation could deteriorate further.

Police said suspected meat was seized from Daud’s agricultural fields and sent for forensic examination. Officials said things would become clear after receiving the laboratory report.

Gunga police station incharge Rinku Jatav said that based on a complaint lodged by village sarpanch Rahul Pathak, a case has been registered against the two brothers under Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and other relevant sections of BNS. As a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.