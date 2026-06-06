Hyderabad–Jaipur–Hyderabad Weekly Express to Now Operate With A Regular Number; Stoppages In Bhopal, Itarsi

Hyderabad–Jaipur–Hyderabad Weekly Express to Now Operate with a Regular Number | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hyderabad–Jaipur–Hyderabad Weekly Express-previously operated as a special train (No. 07019/07020)-and run it with a regular train number.

It will now operate as the regular Hyderabad–Jaipur–Hyderabad Weekly Express with train numbers 17079/17080.

This train will pass through the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

Regular Number for the 17079/17080 Hyderabad–Jaipur–Hyderabad Weekly Express

Train No. 17079 Hyderabad–Jaipur Weekly Express will depart from Hyderabad at 19:50 hrs every Friday, starting July 24, 2026, and arrive in Jaipur at 05:25 hrs on Sunday (the third day).

En route to its destination, the train will pass through Itarsi Junction, Bhopal Junction, and Sant Hirdaram Nagar Junction of West Central Railway.

Train No. 17080 Jaipur–Hyderabad Weekly Express will depart from Jaipur at 15:30 hrs every Sunday, starting July 26, 2026, and arrive in Hyderabad at 05:00 hrs on Tuesday.