Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reviews Development Projects In Dewas, Sets Five-Year Agriculture Roadmap | FP photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting at the Collector's Office here.

He reviewed the implementation of major development schemes and directed officials to accelerate progress in agriculture, infrastructure, health, water conservation and women's empowerment.

Reviewing the agriculture sector, Chouhan said farming in Dewas would be modernised over the next five years through the expansion of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

He directed officials to ensure 100 farmers from each Assembly constituency and more than 500 farmers from the district receive advanced agricultural training.

Educational exposure visits for progressive farmers and greater integration with food processing and the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) were also planned. He warned of strict legal action against those involved in fertiliser black marketing.

The Union minister set a target to double the number of 'Lakhpati Didis' in Dewas by strengthening the National Rural Livelihood Mission and ensuring easier bank loans for self-help groups and individual women entrepreneurs.

He directed officials to prepare a comprehensive water conservation plan, expedite pending Narmada Development Authority and Jal Nigam projects, and complete pipeline work, road reconstruction, railway waterlogging solutions, overbridges and underpasses on priority.

Progress under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and village electrification was also reviewed.

In the health sector, Chouhan called for making Dewas TB-free at the earliest and launching a special campaign to provide Ayushman Bharat coverage to senior citizens aged above 70 years and other eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting also emphasised youth skill development, self-employment through loan assistance and improved access to PM SVANidhi benefits. Senior public representatives and district officials attended the meeting.