Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Sweet ‘Dada’ Moment With Granddaughter Ila Goes VIRAL

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming family moment involving Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has surfaced on social media, showing him in a playful, avatar narrating the story of Lord Ganesha to his grandchild.

In the video, Chouhan can be seen narrating the mythological tale of how Lord Ganesha got his elephant head, explaining the story in a simple and child-friendly manner.

His animated narration and expressions make the traditional tale appear more like a bedtime story.

Check out the VIDEO below :

Dada on Duty❤️



Perfect evening! pic.twitter.com/ETExODmIPW — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 30, 2026

The video shows Chouhan’s elder son Kartikey Singh Chouhan and daughter-in-law Amanat Bansal sitting comfortably on a couch, with their little daughter, Ila, in Kartikey’s lap.

The family can be seen enjoying the moment together as Chouhan continues with the narration.

Amanat is also seen reacting to the story with expressions, while Kartikey appears to be listening along with his daughter.

The story he narrated

The story being narrated revolves around one of the most popular scene associated with Lord Ganesha. According to the widely known version, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha and instructed him to guard the entrance while she bathed. When Lord Shiva returned and attempted to enter, Ganesha stopped him, unaware of his identity. A confrontation followed, during which Shiva severed Ganesha’s head.

After Parvati’s anger and grief, Shiva promised to restore Ganesha’s life. An elephant’s head was placed on Ganesha’s body, giving him his iconic elephant-headed form.

The family video comes months after Chouhan became a grandfather.