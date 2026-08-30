Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot, To Hold Meet Over Flood Situation After Heavy Rain In MP’s Satna | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to hold a meeting with officials in Rewa to review the flood situation and the problems caused by heavy rain in Rewa division, especially in Satna.

Yadav reached Rewa directly from Delhi after receiving reports of heavy rainfall and flooding in the region on Saturday.

Addressing media persons, Yadav said he came directly to Rewa after receiving reports of heavy rainfall in the region.

He is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials to review the flood situation and discuss steps to help people affected by the rain.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Rewa | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "I came straight to Rewa from Delhi because I had received reports of rainfall in the Rewa district and division—particularly in Satna. From here, I intend to hold a meeting with the concerned officials to discuss the flood… pic.twitter.com/0z3NG32May — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 30, 2026

The Chief Minister said reports from Chhatarpur also showed waterlogging, although there was no reported loss of life or property. He said officials have been put on alert and asked to make proper arrangements during the monsoon.

चित्रकूट में मंदाकिनी एवं सिंहावल नदी में आई बाढ़ से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया और राहत शिविर और बस्तियों में लोगों का कुशलक्षेम जाना।



प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में राहत एवं बचाव कार्य निरंतर जारी हैं। अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अगले दो-तीन दिन तक यहीं… pic.twitter.com/qF0r3rXRMi — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 30, 2026

Flood-like condition in Satna

Satna and Chitrakoot had witnessed heavy rain on Saturday, with the region facing flood-like conditions. Torrential rain caused rivers and streams to swell, affecting normal life in several areas.

In Satna, Koot’s Ramghat was washed away, while all eight sluice gates of the Ban Sujara Dam were opened to reduce pressure on the dam.

Torrential rain creates havoc in many MP towns



Satna Railway track submerged pic.twitter.com/541mksLmta — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) August 30, 2026

Satna Collector Satish Kumar S told Free Press Journal that around 50 people from 12 badly affected villages were rescued. The district received around 4-5 inches of rain within just 3-4 hours.

Five tehsils were affected by the heavy rain. The Mandakini River also rose sharply and flowed around five feet above the danger mark, creating flood-like conditions in parts of the district.

Yadav said the government would work at full strength during the final phase of the monsoon and make every effort to help people facing difficulties due to the heavy rain.