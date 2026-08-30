MP’s Satna Floods: Army Helicopter Airlifts Trapped People As 5 Inches Rain Pounds District In Hours | FP photo

Bhopal/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 people were rescued in flood-hit Satna district on Saturday. An Army helicopter was pressed into service to airlift the trapped people in 12 villages.

Approximately 5 inch rainfall in just 3-4 hours in the district in the last 24 hours led to a flood-like situation in five tehsils: Majhgawan, Nagod, Birsinghpur, Raghurajnagar (Satna), Kothi, according to the district administration officials.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF teams in addition to an Army helicopter were pressed into service for rescue operations in the severely flood-hit 12 villages.

Mandakini River continued to be in spate, and the breach of the Gorgi Dam has led to water inundating several areas. A bridge spanning approximately 300 metres at Chitrakoot's Ramghat has been washed away. All eight sluice gates of Bansujara dam were opened to ease the pressure.

The Satna-Chitrakoot region is facing the brunt of heavy rainfall. Torrential rains have caused rivers to swell.

Normal life was paralysed in Satna district and the holy town of Chitrakoot due to torrential rains over the past 24 hours. Rivers and streams are overflowing, creating flood-like situations in several residential areas.

Satna collector Satish Kumar S informed Free Press: Around 50 people from 12 severely flood-hit villages have been rescued. Almost 4-5 inch rainfall was recorded in just 3-4 hours rain.

Five tehsils have been affected. Mandakini River swelled drastically leading to a flood-like situation in the district. Five foot above danger mark, River overflowed.