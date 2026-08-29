Madhya Pradesh Weather Update August 29, 2026: Heavy Rain Alert In 7 Districts; Showers In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rains are expected to lash the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh for the next four days. A heavy rain alert has been issued for seven districts — Seoni, Rewa, Sidhi, Balaghat, Katni, Shahdol and Anuppur — on Saturday.

The state capital Bhopal may also witness showers for the third consecutive day, while Indore and Ujjain are likely to receive light drizzle.

Heavy to moderate rainfall may occur in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Satna, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari districts.

According to the IMD (Meteorological Centre), Bhopal, a low-pressure area and monsoon trough are active over the region. However, these systems are not having a significant impact on Madhya Pradesh, resulting in reduced rainfall activity across several districts of the state.

According to the IMD (Meteorological Centre), Madhya Pradesh has received nearly 27 inches of rainfall till August 28, which is 2.6 inches below the normal rainfall of 29.5 inches recorded for this period.

The western parts of the state have received comparatively less rainfall than the eastern districts.

Two gates of Sujara Dam on Chhatarpur-Tikamgarh border were opened on Friday due to heavy rainfall in the region.

#WATCH | Two Gates Of Ban Sujara Dam On Chhatarpur-Tikamgarh Border Opened To Release Excess Water Amid Heavy Rain #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/2wovHykoXz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 28, 2026

A tragic incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, when a man was swept by strong currents as he tried to cross overflowing river.