Indore Weekend Special: Comedy Shows, DJ Night, Adventure @ Patalkot— Here's Your Fun-Packed Plan For August 29 & 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dear Indore, make your Rakhi celebration memorable with unstoppable laughter, adventure, and party this weekend. Enjoy the comedy shows, go for a trip, and dance on a DJ night with your friends and family.

1. Great Indian Comedy Fest - Season 2

Great Indian Comedy Fest – season 2 brings together four of India's well-known stand-up comedians – Gaurav Gupta, Inder Sahani, Onkar Yadav, and Appurv Gupta. In this show you can have laugh-out-loud moments with your friends.

Date: 30th August 2026

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: Sienna Plaza, Phoenix Citadel, Indore.

2. Jagrat Tharwani Live: trial stand-up comedy show

Comedy brings smiles and laughter into your life. It is an art that makes people laugh, and Jagrat Tharwani is all set to fill your weekend with laughter this Saturday in Indore.

Date: 29th August 2026

Time: 9:30 PM

Venue: Comedy Cottage and CoCo Events, Indore

3. DJ night at Radisson Red

Thinking of partying with your quad? Well, Radisson Red is hosting a DJ night on Saturday. Take your best outfit off the wardrobe, put on the dance shoes and get ready to hit the floor.

Date: 29th August 2026

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: Radisson Red, Indore

4. Tamia & Patalkot Valley – Advenchal

Plan a trek with you sibling this Raksha Bandhan weekend? Advenchal is hosting a 2-day, one-night trip to Tamia and Patalkot Valley.

The trip features the scenic Tamia Sunset Point, Patalkot Valley, Anhoni Hot Water Spring, Jhingariya Waterfall and Chota Mahadev Trek. The trip combines nature, waterfalls, trekking and panoramic valley views for an unforgettable weekend adventure.

Departure Date: 29 August 2026

Departure time and place: 12:00 AM to 12:30 AM (from Radisson Square, Indore)

Return Date: 30 August 2026

Departure from Tamia (Time): 5:00 PM

Cost for this 2-day/1-night trip

From Indore / Dewas

* Quad Sharing: ₹4,500/person

* Triple Sharing: ₹5,000/person

* Double Sharing: ₹5,500/person

5. Coffee Brewing Session ft. Indore Brewing Club

If you are a coffee lover and want to learn about brewing? Here is an opportunity to try different beans, brewing, and blending methods. Make your weekend more productive with this workshop.

Date: 30 August 2026

Time: 2 to 5 PM

Venue: CAARA at the edit, New Palasia Rd, Indore.