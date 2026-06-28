Unidentified Mutilated Body Found On Chhatarpur Railway Track; Probe On | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The mutilated body of an unidentified person was found on a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Sunday.

Initial suspicion points to suicide, though the investigation continues from all angles.

According to information, the incident occurred on Saturday in the Matguwa police station area of ​​Chhatarpur.

The body was so severely mutilated that it could not be identified.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

After inspecting the site and completing the inquest formalities, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

While the case is initially suspected to be a suicide, the police are investigating by considering all other possible angles.

Matguwan police station in-charge Ankur Choubey has appealed to the general public and the media that if anyone has any information regarding the identity of the dead body, then they should immediately inform the police, so that the deceased can be identified. Information can be conveyed to the family members.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, the mutilated body of a youth was found on the railway track in the same police station area.

During that investigation, he was identified, and the case turned out to be a suicide. Now, the discovery of another unidentified body on the railway track has become a topic of discussion in the area.

Similar case: Newborn's muilated body found in Indore

A similar case was reported in Indore on June 7 where a newborn baby’s body was found dumped in a garbage heap near a residential colony in Indore’s Khajrana area.

Locals alerted police after spotting the mutilated remains with stray dogs nearby.

Khajrana police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to MY Hospital for post-mortem.