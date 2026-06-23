Health Departments Raid Local Shop After Viral 'Miracle Medicine' Promotions In MP's Chhatarpur; Found Nothing During Inspection

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Ayush Department and the Health Department conducted a joint raid in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday after reports of a man allegedly distributing and promoting "miracle medicines" that claimed to cure various illnesses.

According to officials, a man known as "Sher Bhai" earlier distributed the medicines from a temple, where he held regular gatherings.

He claimed that the medicines could provide instant relief from pain in any part of the body. Later, the medicines were also distributed from his general store in Lavkushnagar.

Officials said hundreds of videos promoting the medicines were shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. The videos claimed that the medicines could treat several diseases, drawing the attention of the administration.

Following the directions of SDM Ayush Jain, a joint team from the Ayush and Health departments inspected the general store on Tuesday.

During the inspection, officials did not find any medicines at the shop.

According to sources, the man distanced himself from the medicines during the raid and reportedly admitted that the claims about them were false. However, the departmental inquiry is still underway.

There were also local claims that a large quantity of the medicines had been removed before the raid after news of the inspection spread. However, officials said there is no official confirmation of this.

District Ayush Officer Dr. Neerja Tiwari said the inspection was carried out based on complaints and viral social media content. She added that a report will be prepared based on the findings, and further action will be taken as per rules.