1 Dead, 12 Injured After Overloaded E-Rickshaw Carrying Bageshwar Dham Devotees Overturns In MP's Chhatarpur

Overloaded E-Rickshaw Heading To Bageshwar Dham Overturns In Chhatarpur; 1 Dead, 12 Injured | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An overloaded e-rickshaw, carrying devotees from Ishanagar station to Bageshwar Dham, lost control and overturned into a roadside ditch in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. 1 Dead, 12 injured.

The tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday Near Bhelsi within the limits of the Ishanagar police station.

According to reports, the devotees had arrived at Ishanagar railway station by train and were heading to Bageshwar Dham via e-rickshaw.

En route, near Bhelsi, the driver lost control, causing the e-rickshaw to overturn into the ditch.

Chaos at the scene; rescue operations launched

Panic ensued at the site following the accident. Upon receiving the information, 'Dial 112' police, local villagers, and rescue teams arrived at the scene.

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The injured were immediately extricated and taken to the district hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

One woman dead; several injured in critical condition

A middle-aged female devotee died on the spot. Meanwhile, around a dozen devotees sustained injuries.

According to doctors, the condition of some of the injured remains critical, and treatment is ongoing.

Following the accident, the issue of vehicle overloading on the route to Bageshwar Dham has once again come under scrutiny. With the rising number of devotees, many vehicles are operating with passengers exceeding their capacity, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

Doctor's statement

"The pilgrims injured in the accident have been brought to the district hospital. All of them are undergoing treatment; the condition of some patients is critical."

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Along with the causes of the accident, the aspect of the vehicle carrying passengers beyond its capacity is also being investigated.