Man Uses AI To Make Woman’s Fake Wedding Video After She Refuses To Marry Him In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman has approached the MP State Commission for Women with a complaint that using AI, a man has made a video of her fake marriage, complete with Godbharai and other rituals, after she refused to marry him. This video has been posted on social media.

The woman said that marriage talks had progressed via a matrimonial website, but after her family rejected the proposal, the man began harassing her on social media. It is alleged that he used AI to create and circulate fake images depicting the woman in wedding attire and at a Godbharai ceremony.

This was one of the cases of cybercrime among the 22 heard by a two-member bench of the commission comprising Chairperson Rekha Yadav and member Sadhna Sthapak at a public hearing in the city on Monday. The Commission has referred the case to the Cyber Cell for investigation and appropriate action. Other cases pertained to domestic violence and sexual abuse.

In another case, a young woman alleged that a man had had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and subsequently began physically assaulting her. The victim claimed that the man's mother had taken money from her with the promise of arranging the marriage.

In yet another case, a nurse employed at a hospital accused a man—who claimed to be a journalist—of subjecting her to persistent mental harassment via social media.

According to the complaint, the accused was attempting to tarnish her reputation by circulating fake videos and misleading news about her, while also making objectionable and threatening remarks against the Women's Commission. Both the parties appeared before the joint bench, and further proceedings in the matter were initiated.