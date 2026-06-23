ABVP Raises Student Safety Concerns, To Hold Protest Near MLB Girls College In Bhopal | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is set to stage a protest in Bhopal on Tuesday over the safety of girl students near Maharani Laxmibai Girls College.

The student body said a liquor shop operating near the college has become a serious threat to the safety of students.

According to ABVP, the movement of anti-social elements around the college campus and nearby bus stop has increased, causing inconvenience and raising fears of harassment.

ABVP leaders have demanded that the administration immediately remove the liquor shop, keeping students’ safety in mind.

The organisation has also asked for the construction of an overbridge to ensure safer movement in the area and the installation of CCTV cameras at key locations.

The protest will be held at SV Polytechnic Square on Tuesday afternoon. ABVP warned that if the administration fails to act soon, the agitation will be intensified.