Women, Children Storm Liquor Shop In Jabalpur, Vandelise Shops In Protest Against New MP Liquor Policy -- VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district after a group of women and children allegedly vandalised and looted a newly-opened liquor shop in protest against the state’s new liquor policy.

The incident took place in Dhamdha village under Gosalpur police station area, where the excise department had recently opened a liquor outlet at Barnu Tiraha in Hridaynagar gram panchayat.

According to locals, women, youths and children gathered outside the shop on Sunday.

Initially, some children were seen dancing in front of the shop, giving no indication of what was about to happen. Within minutes, however, the crowd turned aggressive and stormed the liquor outlet.

#WATCH | Group Of Women, Children Vandalise And Loot Liquor Shop In Jabalpur To Protest Its Opening #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/UomyAnwD27 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 17, 2026

Women carrying sticks and stones allegedly attacked the shop, damaged the counter and racks, and took away liquor bottles.

According to the shop operator, the crowd also looted cash kept in the counter before fleeing from the spot.

Liquor shop operator Santosh Jaiswal lodged a complaint at Gosalpur police station. He alleged that liquor worth lakhs of rupees was looted and the shop was badly vandalised. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the outlet.

Local women claimed they were protesting because the liquor shop was opened on a route frequently used by women, girls and schoolchildren.

They alleged that the presence of drunk people in the area was creating safety concerns and increasing the chances of harassment.

One of the villagers, Rajkumari Bai, warned that women would continue protesting whenever liquor stock arrived at the shop.

Another woman, Rampyari Bai, said her husband returns home drunk every day and often assaults her after drinking. She also alleged that he sells household items to buy alcohol.

Villagers said they had earlier submitted written complaints to the police and excise department demanding closure of the liquor shop, but no action was taken.

After receiving information about the incident, police and excise officials reached the spot, but the crowd had already dispersed.

Police have registered a case against unidentified men and women and are now examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.

The incident has once again highlighted growing public anger in some parts of Madhya Pradesh over the new liquor policy and the opening of liquor shops near residential areas.