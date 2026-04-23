Bhopal Residents Stage Protest Over Liquor Outlets Shifted Near Schools & Temples, Warn Of Stronger Action-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents hit streets to protest against the liquor shops recently shifted near schools and temples in Bhopal, on Thursday.

The protest took place in Bhopal's Arera Colony and Shahpura areas, where the residents took to the streets to protest.

Why protest?

In Shahpura, locals raised objections as a liquor shop is located just 50 meters away from a school. In Arera Colony, the shop is situated near a temple, which has also led to strong opposition. A BJP councillor also joined the protest in support of residents.

People of Arera Colony have been opposing the liquor shop for the past one year. A complaint was even filed with the Human Rights Commission, and a member from there had inspected the site earlier.

Despite this, no action was taken, leading residents to protest again with banners and slogans.

Congress leader Vivek Tripathi, a resident of Arera Colony, said the shop is running in a residential area, which is meant only for housing purposes. He claimed this is a violation of the Madhya Pradesh Land Development Rules 2012 and the Municipal Corporation Act 1956.

Residents have warned that if the shop is not removed soon, they will intensify their protest and may be forced to take stronger action, holding the administration responsible.

Many people, including local leaders and residents, were present during the protest and demanded immediate action. They also warned that if the shop is not removed, they will lock it themselves.

Protests are also ongoing in other parts of the city. In Rishipuram and Awadhpuri, residents have been protesting for the past 18 days. On Kolar Road near Mandakini Square, people are opposing the shifting of a liquor shop, which is also causing daily traffic jams in the evening.

Similarly, residents of Semrakalan have been demanding the removal of a liquor shop for over a year and are currently protesting. Protests have also taken place in Eintkhedi, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had earlier staged a protest against a liquor shop near Polytechnic Square in Professor Colony.

The issue of liquor shops in residential and sensitive areas continues to create tension among residents across Bhopal.

The question here is: why are the authorities not aware of the consequences of setting up a liquor shop in such areas?