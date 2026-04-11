Bhopal News: ‘Chhattisgarh Liquor Shop Model Not Fit For MP’ | FP Photo/AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To run unauctioned liquor shops, the state government is weighing the Chhattisgarh liquor policy under which the government runs all liquor shops through Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited. The Madhya Pradesh excise department has studied the model but feels that the policy is not fit to be implemented in the state.

A senior department official who studied the model told Free Press that nearly 80% of shops have already been auctioned in Madhya Pradesh. The Chhattisgarh policy is targeted to run all shops in a total manner. Hence, a hybrid model is not possible. If implemented, the government will run the remaining shops and compete with its own contractors. In such a scenario, either the contractors or the government would cause losses to each other.

The excise department is going to submit its study to the government shortly. If the government gives any indication to follow the policy, the department will need significant time to implement it, as contracts with transporters, manpower and properties will need to be inked. It will be around October 2026 that things will become operational.

Moreover, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have similar policies. If the government shows interest, these models may also be studied.

The scam

Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited commenced its business from April 1, 2017. Between 2019 and 2023, a liquor scam allegedly surfaced wherein a syndicate of bureaucrats, politicians and distillers operated a parallel illegal excise system. The scam led to the arrest of many persons including politicians and bureaucrats, who are now the accused in the case.