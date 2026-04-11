Bhopal News: Only 592 Victims Got Compensation In Hit & Run Cases | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hit-and-run cases in Madhya Pradesh are on the rise but compensation meant for victims continues to reach only a fraction of those affected. Thousands of victims or their families have registered claims over the years, yet only about half of them have received any financial relief, exposing a gap between policy and implementation.

Between 2020 and 2024, the state consistently reported a high number of hit-and-run cases. In 2023 alone, 14,093 incidents were recorded, while 2024 (provisional) saw 12,453 cases. In total, more than 50,000 cases have been reported in the last five years, according to official data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, indicating that a large number of victims should have been eligible for compensation.

However, the response under the scheme has been disproportionately low. In its first year of implementation in 2022-23, despite over 12,000 road accidents being reported, only one claim was registered in the state and not a single payment was made.

In 2023-24, only 73 claims were registered and 34 were paid. In 2024-25, 231 claims were filed, out of which 133 were settled. In the current financial year 2025-26, till February, 929 claims have been registered and 425 payments have been made. Overall, out of 1,234 claims registered so far, only 592 victims have actually received compensation.

When compared to the tens of thousands of accidents reported annually, the number of beneficiaries remains negligible. Officials cite lack of awareness among victims, delays in documentation, and poor coordination between police, hospitals, and administrative authorities as key reasons.

K Gautam, a member of the State Road Safety Council, the nodal agency for the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, said the scheme had not been properly implemented in the state. Gautam added that the portal was launched in January 2026, which is why only a few people have applied for the claim.

The Scheme

The Government of India introduced the Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022, making it a legal obligation to provide timely financial assistance to victims. The scheme lays down a clear framework, with defined responsibilities at the district and state level and a mandate for time-bound processing of claims.