Bhopal News: ABVP Members Protest Against Liquor Shop Near Colleges, Block Roads; Long Traffic Jam Near Polytechnic Square-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest demanding the removal of a liquor shop located near educational institutions on Wednesday in Bhopal.

The protest was held against a liquor outlet operating close to MLB Girls College and SV Co-Ed College, which students say is affecting the safety of girl students.

During the protest, ABVP workers gathered in large numbers at Polytechnic Square and blocked the road from Raja Bhoj Setu to Polytechnic Square.

Liquor shop within 100-meter radius

According to ABVP members, the liquor shop is located within a 100-meter radius of the colleges, which they claim is against rules that restrict such outlets near educational institutions.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: ACP Chandra Shekhar Pandey says, "A protest was held between MLB college and polytechnic college on the polytechnic square. Their demand is to remove the wine shop from near the college..." https://t.co/llGPLYnz7W pic.twitter.com/RrrVgIKX7E — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2026

Students alleged that the presence of the shop has created an unsafe environment for girl students, as people who consume alcohol in the area often misbehave with them. The organisation also claimed that there have been recent incidents of harassment involving girl students in the locality.

The road blockade caused major traffic disruption for some time, as vehicles were unable to move through the busy route. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to manage the situation and control the crowd.

As the protest continued, some workers climbed onto the liquor shop’s signboard and tore it down. Protesters also threw stones at the shop and tried to damage it.

During the attempt by officials and police to clear the road and restore traffic movement, a brief clash took place between the protesters and the police personnel present at the site.

ABVP central executive member Shalni Verma said that the organisation had earlier submitted several memorandums to the administration demanding that the liquor shop be removed from the area.

However, when no action was taken despite repeated requests, the students were forced to launch a stronger protest.

She said the administration should have acted earlier to avoid such a situation.