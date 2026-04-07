MP News: State Government To File Review Petition On SC Order On TET; Law Department Preparing Plea

Supreme Court of India | File pic

MP Govt to file review petition on SC order on TET

///// Law Department preparing plea, teachers told not to worry over earlier appointments

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to file a review petition seeking review of the Supreme Court order on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). School education minister Uday Pratap Singh, during his visit to Balaghat on Monday, said that the law department is preparing the petition following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The minister clarified that teachers appointed under earlier recruitment rules need not worry. He stated that the government had only complied with previous directives of the apex court, but will now present its position through a review petition. Singh also urged teacher organisations to dispel confusion among employees at the grassroots level regarding the issue.

Additionally, the Teachers’ Association has already filed multiple petitions in the Supreme Court, both collectively as an association and individually by teachers. Upendra Kaushal, president of the Teachers’ Association, said that in light of the pending matter, teachers are urging the government to withdraw the order issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) to conduct the examination until a final verdict is delivered by the court.

Box

Teachers demand TET exemption for pre-2013 recruits

The teachers’ body is seeking exemption from the TET requirement for those appointed before 2013, including education workers, contractual teachers and Guruji category staff. The Supreme Court has said that TET is mandatory for teachers of Classes one to eight. Teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act who could not appear for this exam earlier will now have to pass TET to prove their eligibility. The DPI has issued instructions to divisional joint directors and district education officers to enforce the rule.