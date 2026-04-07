MP News: Protesting Against Street Vendor Encroachments, Former CM Uma Bharti Sells Poha On Roadside In Tikamgarh--VIDEO

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti staged a unique protest in Tikamgarh by selling poha on the roadside in support of street vendors on Tuesday.

The protest came a day after the district administration removed more than four dozen temporary shops during an anti-encroachment drive.

A video has surfaced showing Uma Bharti selling poha on a street. In the clip, she can be seen serving poha to small children who had gathered, while a crowd watches around her.

The video has sparked discussions online.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Former MP CM @umasribharti Sells Poha On Roadside, Protests Against Administration’s Action On Removing Street Vendors In Tikamgarh#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/TyVazzILMx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 7, 2026

Upset over the action, Uma Bharti reached the spot and stood with the affected vendors. To show her support, she set up a small stall and started selling poha on the footpath. Her move surprised many locals who gathered around to watch.

Speaking to the media, Bharti said the action by the administration was unfair to poor people who depend on daily earnings to survive. She said these vendors earn their livelihood by selling small items on the streets and removing them suddenly affects their daily food and income.

She also questioned the local municipal leadership and said that action is often taken against poor vendors while illegal encroachments by influential people are ignored. Bharti added that she would stand with the vendors and see who tries to remove them again.

The unusual protest drew attention in the area, with many people supporting the vendors and raising questions about the action taken by the administration.