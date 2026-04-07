MP News: 'Kuch Seekh Lena Patni se' Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits PMAY Beneficiary’s Home In Ashoknagar; Shares VIDEO Online

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently shared a warm and simple moment from his visit to a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Ashoknagar.

He posted a video on social media showing his interaction with a family living in a house built under the scheme.

In the video, Scindia can be seen visiting the clean and well-maintained home of a man named Kamlesh. As he enters the house, the minister warmly greets the family and asks the man, "naam kya hai." The man replies, “Kamlesh.”

Scindia then appreciates the condition of the house and the effort put by the family in maintaining it. Looking around the rooms, he praises the cleanliness and arrangement of the home.

“Bahut saaf aur sundar ghar rakha hai aapne. Ghar ko kaise rakhna chahiye, yeh patni se seekhna chahiye.” (You have kept the house very clean and beautiful. One should learn from the wife how a home should be maintained.)

Sharing the video online, Scindia wrote: “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ke tahat mile Kamlesh ji ke saaf aur sundar ghar ko dekh dil khush ho gaya. Ghar ko kaise rakhna chahiye, patni se seekhna chahiye.”

Watch the video below :

He takes a round of the entire house while speaking to the family members in a friendly manner. During the visit, he also got to know that the family keeps pigeons inside their house.

Curious about it, Scindia walks towards the area where the pigeons are kept and interacts with the family about them in a light and friendly way.

Throughout the video, Scindia is seen holding their hands while talking and listens to them patiently, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

Towards the end of the visit, the minister jokingly tells the family, “Khana-vana nahi khilate mujhe?” (Won’t you offer me something to eat?)

About PMAY

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a flagship housing scheme of the Government of India aimed at providing affordable homes to poor and middle-income families in urban and rural areas. Launched in 2015, the scheme focuses on the goal of “Housing for All.”

Under PMAY, financial assistance is given to eligible beneficiaries to build or buy pucca houses with basic facilities like electricity, water supply and sanitation.

In states like Madhya Pradesh, thousands of families have received homes through the scheme.