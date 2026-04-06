MP News: ‘This Is Gold...' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Scolds Ashoknagar Collector Over Scattered Public Applications — VIDEO

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia scolded Ashoknagar Collector after he saw the scattered public applications on the stage during a public hearing programme on Monday.

After the event, he noticed that applications submitted by the people were lying all over the stage. Upset over the scene, he scolded Collector Saket Malviya.

These public applications are equivalent to gold, Scindia was heard asking the collector to arrange them properly.

A video of the incident has surfaced in which Jyotiraditya Scindia can be seen scolding Collector Saket Malviya in a strict voice while the collector arranges the scattered papers.

In the video, Scindia can be heard saying, applications ko sidha aur properly rakhna chahiye, yeh sirf kagaz nahi hain, sona hai kyunki inmein logon ki ummeedein judi hoti hain, aur isi aadhaar par iska mulyankan hona chahiye.(Keep the applications properly and neatly, they are as precious as gold and they carry the hopes of the people.)

Watch the video below :

Scindia said these were not just pieces of paper but the hopes of the public, and they should be treated like “gold” and handled carefully.

माननीय @JM_Scindia जी की राजशाही वाली “टोन” देखकर लगा मानो दरबार अभी भी जारी हो… बस फर्क इतना है कि समय बदल चुका है।



अशोकनगर में कलेक्टर को जिस अंदाज़ में सार्वजनिक मंच से निर्देश दिए गए, वह “संवाद” कम और “हुक्म” जैसा ज़्यादा लगा। शायद आदत पुरानी है, लेकिन लोकतंत्र में यह शैली… pic.twitter.com/XPHT7pCZ1A — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) April 6, 2026

After the minister’s remarks, officials quickly collected the applications and arranged them properly in files. His serious attitude towards people’s concerns has now become a topic of discussion.

In the video, several other officials and people can also be seen standing on the stage.

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As the scattered applications are noticed, the collector quickly started arranging the documents.

Scindia remains standing there and watches until the papers are properly arranged as instructed.

Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh: During his three-day visit to Ashoknagar, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "...The process continued today even after the public hearing program at Kachnar..." pic.twitter.com/RIyvm0DXIt — IANS (@ians_india) April 4, 2026

He says to him to arrange the applications the way he already arranged them.