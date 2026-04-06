MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Crop Loss Survey After Unseasonal Rain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed collectors to assess damage caused by unseasonal rain, hailstorm and gusty winds. He said the government stands with farmers in difficult times and assured immediate assistance in affected areas.

Unseasonal rain and hailstorm recently lashed the Gwalior-Chambal division and parts of Rajgarh, Raisen and Betul districts, adversely affecting harvested crops.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state president Kamal Singh Anjana said the government should provide immediate relief to affected farmers and ensure procurement of wheat at the minimum support price, even if the grain has lost its shine due to rain.

He said harvesting is still underway in Rewa, Panna, Satna and the Gwalior region, where farmers have been severely affected by unseasonal rain and hailstorm.