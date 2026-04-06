MP News: Era Of Dhurandhar, Pakistan Put In Its Place For Printing Fake Currency Notes, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said it is an era of Dhurandar Part 2, but he also remembers Dhurandhar Part 1.

Once, Pakistan used to trouble India by printing fake currency notes, but the country has been put in its place, so it is the era of the real Dhurandhar, he said.

Yadav made the statements at a function in the BJP office on the occasion of its foundation day on Monday, when the foundation-laying ceremony of 17 party offices was held together.

India has become the third country in the world that enters the enemy's land and pounds it, he said, adding that the Narendra Modi-led government puffed up the BJP workers with pride.

According to Yadav, the political appointments are underway in the party, which appointed aldermen, members of various wings, and the executive committee.

The present condition will continue, Yadav said, adding that the BJP is like a phoenix, an immortal bird, which regenerates from the ashes.

The chief minister said, ''I have not seen the bird, but I have seen the BJP, whose ideology is immortal.''

BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said his purpose was to set up all-facility party offices in 52 districts across the state.

The BJP plans to finish the work and inaugurate the party offices whose foundation-laying ceremony was held on Monday (April 6, 2026) by next year.

Each office will have the facility of video conferencing and a library, he said.

The family members of those leaders who passed away were honoured at the function.