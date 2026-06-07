Newborn's Mutilated Body Found In Garbage Heap In Indore's Khajrana |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby's body was found dumped in a heap of garbage near a residential colony in Indore's Khajrana area on Sunday morning.

The body was found in a severely mutilated condition. Stray dogs were reportedly seen roaming around the spot when locals first noticed it.

According to police, the incident came to light after the police control room received information about a newborn's body lying near a slum settlement in the area.

A team from Khajrana police station immediately reached the location and recovered the body before sending it to MY Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said that the infant appeared to be a premature baby of around 6-7 months.

The exact cause of death and other details will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the person responsible for abandoning the newborn.

Polcie are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning local residents to gather information about who may have left the body at the spot.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the abandonment of newborn babies in the city.

Notably, a similar case was reported a few days ago at MY Hospital, where the body of a newborn was found inside a hospital bathroom.

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However, despite more than a week having passed since that incident, neither the police nor the hospital administration has been able to identify the person responsible.

Sources said the location where the latest body was found is situated near the sonography department of MY Hospital, where a large number of pregnant women visit for medical examinations.

However, police have not linked the two incidents and are investigating all possible angles.

Authorities said efforts are underway to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances under which the newborn was abandoned.