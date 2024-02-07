Uma Bharti Raises Concerns Of Terrorist Conspiracy In Harda Tragedy, Calls For Investigation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Harda firecracker tragedy, which claimed the lives of 11 individuals and left over 200 injured, Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has raised concerns about the Harda tragedy, suggesting a terrorist conspiracy behind it.

Bharti demanded an investigation into the incident, particularly regarding the presence of explosive materials at an unauthorized location. During her visit to the tourist spot of Bhedaghat in Jabalpur, Bharti emphasized that Harda has historically been a stronghold of SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India).

She underscored the need to probe the presence and manufacturing of explosive materials in the area. Bharti also criticized opposition leaders for politicizing the issue, recalling past events where the entire Swarna Mandir (Golden Temple) was filled with explosives during Congress rule.

Referring to the SIMI terrorists who escaped from jail once, Bharti lauded the Shivraj government's swift action in dealing with them. Additionally, Bharti welcomed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, urging other states to follow suit for national uniformity. She reiterated her long-standing demand for temple construction in Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi, asserting that faith demands their presence despite legal complexities.