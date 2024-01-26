UGC Defaults 18 Universities Of MP For Not Appointing Ombudsperson

University Grants Commission (UGC) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): University Grant Commission (UGC) has defaulted 18 universities of Madhya Pradesh for not appointing ombudsperson(s). Jiwaji University of Gwalior is the only A++ Grade NACC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) which has been defaulted.

The Universities were requested to appoint ombudsperson(s) within 30 days of the notification of the regulations vide letter dated April 12, 2023. This was followed with several reminders.

ln the previous communication dated December 5, 2023, the universities were again requested to appoint ombudsperson(s) and implement other provisions of UGC regulations by 31 December 31, 2023.

Following is list of universities not complying with these requirements would be published on the UGC website.

List of universities

Raja Mansingh Tomar Music & Arts University (Gwalior), Pandit S N Shukla University (Shahdol), Nanaji Deshmukh Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya (Jabalpur), Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication (Bhopal), Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya (Satna), Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya (Ujjain), Ma Haraja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand Vishwavidyalaya (Chhatarpur), Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (Jabalpur), Jiwaji Unlversity (Gwalior), Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (Jabalpur), Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (Indore), Dharmashastra National Law University (Jabalpur), Awadesh Pratap Singh University (Rewa), Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (Bhopal), Raja Shankar Shah University(Chhindwara), Rajiv Gandhi Prodoyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (Bhopal), Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya (Jabalpur), Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies(Sanchi).