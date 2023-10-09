Two Boys Drown In Open Mine In MP's Katni District

Representative Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys drowned while playing in an open mine pit at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Sunday, police said.

The boys, aged eight and 12 years, ventured into the water-filled pit of a mine in Karhiya village under the Kuthla police station area, inspector Abhishek Choubey told PTI.

Bodies of the boys, Kuldeep and Anand Vasudev, were fished out and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the matter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)