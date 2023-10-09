 Two Boys Drown In Open Mine In MP's Katni District
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTwo Boys Drown In Open Mine In MP's Katni District

Two Boys Drown In Open Mine In MP's Katni District

Bodies of the boys, Kuldeep and Anand Vasudev, were fished out and sent for post-mortem.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Two boys drowned while playing in an open mine pit at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Sunday, police said.

The boys, aged eight and 12 years, ventured into the water-filled pit of a mine in Karhiya village under the Kuthla police station area, inspector Abhishek Choubey told PTI.

Bodies of the boys, Kuldeep and Anand Vasudev, were fished out and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the matter.

Read Also
MP: Congress MLA Shukla Touches Vijayvargiya's Feet At Indore Event (WATCH)
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Boys Drown In Open Mine In MP's Katni District

Two Boys Drown In Open Mine In MP's Katni District

Lotus Is Our Face In Every Election: Union Minister Goyal On BJP's Chief Ministerial Face In...

Lotus Is Our Face In Every Election: Union Minister Goyal On BJP's Chief Ministerial Face In...

Overheard In Bhopal: About Tug Of War, Clerical Error, Lost Enthusiasm & Others

Overheard In Bhopal: About Tug Of War, Clerical Error, Lost Enthusiasm & Others

Bhopal: 3-Tier Flyover To Be Built At Prabhat Chauraha

Bhopal: 3-Tier Flyover To Be Built At Prabhat Chauraha

Bhopal: BJP Chief Takes Strong Exception To Ex-CM's Tweet On Modi

Bhopal: BJP Chief Takes Strong Exception To Ex-CM's Tweet On Modi