Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh Surrenders In Jabalpur After 10 Days | FP photo

Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, appeared before a Jabalpur court to surrender 10 days after the 33-year-old was found dead on May 12. Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills.

Police had announced a reward of ₹30,000 for information leading to the arrest of her husband, Samarth. The reward amount was later increased from ₹10,000 amid mounting pressure on the police. Authorities had also approached the court seeking the revocation of Samarth's passport.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)